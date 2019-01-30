Deputies: Man charged with burglary after stealing neighbor’s Christmas gifts

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A man is charged with burglary after stealing his neighbor’s Christmas gifts, Berkeley County deputies say.
Luis Fernando Moreno-Torres,17, is charged with driving under suspension, disregarding a stop sign, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, two charges of burglary first degree and three charges of burglary second degree.
Deputies say, Torres entered a residence unlawfully and armed himself with a deadly weapon on Dec. 19.
When the home owner and her son came home, they noticed their Christmas presents were missing and someone forced themselves inside, the police report states.
The Berkeley County Forensics Unit processed the scene and it led them to Moreno-Torres.
Prior to the sheriff’s investigation, Moreno-Torres was booked at the Hill-Finklea Detention Center for past burglaries in the Goose Creek area, deputies say.
Moreno-Torres is currently being held with no bail.
