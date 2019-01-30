Documents: BCSD teacher resigned after alcohol bottles found in classroom

A statement stated that around 2:30 p.m. that day, two students reported to the assistant principal that Sullivan kept going into the closet and drinking something and her eyes were red. The students also went into the closet and took a photo of a wine bottle, at which point the SRO was notified. When the SRO went into the classroom to search the closet, the officer stated that they found three wine bottles including two that were half full. The document states that when asked when she last consumed wine, Sullivan said 7:30 a.m. that morning.