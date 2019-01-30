Documents: BCSD teacher resigned after alcohol bottles were found in classroom

A statement written by the school’s student resource officer on Nov. 30 stated that around 2:30 p.m. that day, two students reported to the assistant principal that Sullivan kept going into the closet and drinking something and her eyes were red. The students also went into the closet and took a photo of a wine bottle, at which point the SRO was notified. When the SRO went into the classroom to search the closet, the officer stated that they found three wine bottles including two that were half full. The SRO stated that they asked Sullivan when the last time she consumed wine was and Sullivan said 7:30 a.m. that morning.