Dog dies, person hospitalized after Mt. Pleasant house fire

By Live 5 News Web Staff | January 30, 2019 at 5:08 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 7:29 AM

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - A dog died and one person was hospitalized following a house fire in Mount Pleasant Wednesday morning.

The home’s owner was taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. According to the battalion chief at the scene, the homeowner kept going back inside the house to look for the dog.

Firefighters arrived around 4:50 a.m. to flames coming from the house in the 700 block of Kent Street. The fire was intense enough to burn the electrical wire going through the house, which was a concern when crews first arrived at the scene.

The house in the 700 block of Kent Street was completely burnt out (Source: Live 5)
As crews put out hot spots, smoke could be seen pouring out of the house.

Four engines responded to the scene along with Charleston County EMS.

This is a developing story. Please check back for more details when they become available.

