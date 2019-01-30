Dorchester Co. deputy quits; reportedly said, ‘What’s in it for me?’ after issuing ticket

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A Dorchester County deputy has resigned after allegedly offering to fix a traffic ticket for something in return.
The deputy, Courtney Towns, quit the force last month, according to documents obtained from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy.
The document, dated December 13, 2018, accuses Towns of misconduct.
The document states Towns made a traffic stop on a woman and gave her a ticket. After giving out the ticket, Towns left then returned and the woman was in the same spot, the report states.
The sheriff's office says Towns wrote his phone number on the bottom of the ticket and told her to contact him.
Investigators say Towns later texted the woman who asked for any help for a continuance to delay the court case.
Towns reportedly told her he could make the charge “go away with his magic wand.”
Deputies say the woman responded, saying she appreciated the help, and that Towns then asked, “What’s in it for me?”
The woman complained to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office received copies of the text messages between the two.
During questioning, Towns was asked if he had done something like this before. The document states he said, “once or twice” and then said he had conducted himself that way several times.
The document states Towns then admitted he wanted to know the woman better, personally.
The sheriff’s office gave Towns the option to be fired or to resign, and deputies say he chose to resign.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has not responded to a request for a comment.
Documents from the academy also state in 2013 Towns resigned from the State Highway Patrol after he was accused of taking beer from a suspect’s car and throwing it away in a trash can at his home.
