Georgetown City police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a Georgetown City police officer on a domestic violence charge.
Georgetown County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Brandon Rowell of Hemingway and charged him with second-degree domestic violence.
The sheriff’s office says the charge stems from a physical altercation with a woman resulting in visible injuries.
“The subject and the victim cohabitate and have a child in common,” GCSO officials said.
Rowell was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is being held pending a bond hearing Wednesday.
