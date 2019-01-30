Georgetown City police officer arrested on domestic violence charge

January 29, 2019 at 10:21 PM EST - Updated January 29 at 10:21 PM

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a Georgetown City police officer on a domestic violence charge.

Georgetown County Deputies arrested 26-year-old Brandon Rowell of Hemingway and charged him with second-degree domestic violence.

The sheriff’s office says the charge stems from a physical altercation with a woman resulting in visible injuries.

“The subject and the victim cohabitate and have a child in common,” GCSO officials said.

Rowell was locked up at the Georgetown County Detention Center and is being held pending a bond hearing Wednesday.

