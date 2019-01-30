Joint Base Charleston to conduct DUI checkpoint on Super Bowl Sunday

JOINT BASE CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Security forces at Joint Base Charleston are planning to hold a DUI checkpoint on the Naval Weapons Station on the night of the Super Bowl.
The 628th Security Forces Squadron is partnering with the local law enforcement agencies to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the vicinity of Red Bank Road adjacent to Jefferson Avenue, according to a release. The checkpoint will be held between 10 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Monday.
“The checkpoint is being held in an effort to remind motorists that JB Charleston security forces is serious about drunk driving enforcement and as part of DUI Checkpoint Strike Force, an ongoing DUI battle plan,” the release states.
Installation police and local law enforcement units are scheduled to begin operations for a Drunk Driving Enforcement Zone Sunday, where a sobriety checkpoint and saturation patrols will occur without notice.
“Officers will be looking for signs of alcohol and/or drug impairment and checking drivers for proper licensing, delaying motorists only momentarily,” the release states.
Authorities say all lanes and vehicles will be inspected during the checkpoint and anyone suspected of driving under the influence will be tested utilizing standard field sobriety tests.
In America, on average nearly 900,000 people are arrested and 12,000 people killed each year due to DUI-related accidents and incidents. South Carolina has ranked as one of the highest states nationally for DUI-related deaths and arrests.
Base officials are asking for drivers’ patience as these operations may slightly delay traffic both in and out of base gates and on main thoroughfares.
Anyone with concerns about the DUI checkpoint should contact the JB Charleston Public Affairs office at 843-963-5608.
