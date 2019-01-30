Lawmakers consider new restrictions on e-cigarettes for teens

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -State lawmakers are set to vote on a new bill that would place further restrictions on teenage access to e-cigarettes.
The bill, H. 3420, would direct school districts to implement a policy that would ban vaping in public schools.
It would also prohibit children under 18 years old from walking into vape shops without an adult with them.
If the bill were to pass, people buying e-cigarettes online would also have to verify their age.
Critics of e-cigarettes have complained for years that vaping devices contain dangerous ingredients, including nicotine.
Health professionals have also expressed concern over the staggering number of teenagers who use e-cigarettes.
The nicotine in e-cigarettes can easily cause teenagers to develop an addiction, according to doctors.
The sponsor of the bill, Beth Bernstein, said several school districts in South Carolina already have a smoke-free campus policy.
Bernstein said she hopes the new bill would restrict teenage access to vaping products.
“Kids are easily able to purchase e-cigs and pods from other kids in the school setting,” SC Children’s Hospital Collaborative Executive Director Maggie Cash said. “The National Institute on Drug Abuse found that two-thirds of teens who were vaping did not know they were vaping a substance that included nicotine.”
This is one of the first bills of the legislative session moving to the House for a vote.
A second reading is scheduled for Thursday.
