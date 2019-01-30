Live 5 Scambusters: A new twist on jury duty scams

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff's Office has a warning about a new twist on an old scam.
The jury duty scam has been around for years, but scam artists are taking their efforts to a new level to convince potential victims.
“We want to make sure everybody’s aware that they’re back and not only are they back, but they are trying to come at you with different techniques,” CCSO Captain Roger Antonio said.
The basic details of the scam have not changed. A scammer will call and impersonate law enforcement or an officer of the court. The scammer claims you’ve missed jury duty and face jail time. The caller will give an opportunity to settle the case by paying a fine over the phone. Typically, these payments are made through a gift card.
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is sharing examples of fake court documents scammers may email to victims to bolster their case. The documents even include the bond amount to pay.
“It’s intimidating when you’ve got a guy on the phone who sounds as serious as he can be and then he sends you a document you think is real, but it’s not,” Antonio said.
Captain Antonio stressed again, law enforcement will never call and request payment over the phone. Paying a fine with a gift card should also be an immediate scam warning.
If you’re contacted by a scammer like this, hang up and call local law enforcement directly. You can also report the scam at ftc.gov/complaint.
If you have a scam story to share, email Kyle Jordan at Scams@live5news.com.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.