Mom left kids in car with wind chill at minus 15 degrees, police say

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA (KWQC/Gray News) - An Iowa woman was arrested after police say she left her two small children alone in a car with the window partially down during subzero weather, KWQC reports.
Stephany Moses, 25, is charged with two counts of child endangerment after a concerned citizen called police Tuesday.
The mother allegedly left her two children, ages 2 and 4, alone in a car that was not running for around 45 minutes. The temperature at the time was 5 degrees with wind chills around minus 15.
“The vehicle the children had been left in was not running, unlocked, and the window was partially down,” said police in a media release. "The children were only wearing light clothing.”
The citizen who called 911 provided the children shelter until investigators could arrive, police say.
Moses was arrested after officers spotted her exiting a Boot Barn store.
Police say the children were not injured and have been placed in protective custody.
Copyright 2019 KWQC via Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.