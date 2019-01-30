Multiple sex trafficking arrests made in Atlanta ahead of Super Bowl, authorities say

ATLANTA (Gray News) – Federal law enforcement officials said they’ve arrested 33 people on suspicion of sex trafficking in metro Atlanta, just days ahead of the Super Bowl being held in the city.
Authorities announced the arrests, which were made over the last four days, on Wednesday, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
Officials also announced they’d rescued four victims, according to the AJC.
Advocates for sex trafficking victims say large sporting events like the Super Bowl attract traffickers because of all the free-spending visitors attending the events, which can create a surge in sex trafficking activity.
The Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge of the operation wouldn’t discuss specifics of the arrests because of ongoing efforts to combat sex trafficking in the city, which will continue throughout the week.
Copyright 2019 Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.