Police: Man found in ditch on Savannah Hwy may have been hit by car

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston Police are asking for the public’s help concerning information about a man found dead in a ditch on Savannah Highway.
Charleston County deputy doroner, Kelly Kraus identified the man as 57-year-old Leonard Bourque of North Charleston. His cause and manner of death are pending an investigation.
Police say Bourque was last seen on Jan. 9 when he was transported to Charleston Mental Health in West Ashley.
City of Charleston police responded to reports of a dead body on Savannah Highway Saturday night.
Police responded to the incident in the 2700 block of Savannah Highway near the Clemson Experimental Farm, according to Charleston Police spokesperson Charles Francis.
A pedestrian found the body at approximately 5:30 p.m., Francis said.
Francis said there was no visible trauma was observed to the body while on scene.
Anyone with information on Bourque whereabouts between Jan. 9 and Jan. 26, or information about a possible collision involving a pedestrian along Savannah Highway during that same period are asked to please call the Charleston Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 843-965-4083 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
