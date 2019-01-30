Proposed ‘DUI-E’ bill makes next steps in SC Statehouse

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - Legislation pre-filed at the South Carolina Statehouse to create a driving under the influence of an electronic device, or DUI-E appears to be making progress in the statehouse.
The bill, pre-filed on Dec. 18, 2018, and introduced and read on Jan. 8 has now been sent to committee for further review.
The bill, introduced by Republican Rep. Bill Taylor, of Aiken, would move to make holding a cellphone while driving against the law if signed by the governor. Taylor told the Associated Press that the state's current ban on texting while driving is "too weak because drivers can claim they weren't texting even when the cellphone is in their hands."
South Carolina has looked at Georgia’s “hands-free” bill signed into law in 2018. In Georgia, it’s illegal to even hold a phone while driving. That means in your hand, on your shoulder, in your lap, or at a stoplight or stop sign.
But in South Carolina, it’s only illegal to text while driving. South Carolina’s current laws result in a fine of $25 if caught.
