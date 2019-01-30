Reed propels Clemson to 82-69 romp over Pittsburgh

Clemson: Clemson moved into 11th place in the 15-team ACC and despite a 2-5 record kept alive flickering hopes for a second consecutive trip to the NCAA Tournament. Considering the Tigers returned four starters from last year's 25-win, Sweet 16 team and were picked to finish sixth in the ACC, the Tigers haven't lived up to expectations. But with six of their remaining 11 league games set for Littlejohn Coliseum, the Tigers still have a chance to make some noise.