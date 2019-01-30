Tyson recalls chicken nuggets, may contain rubber

(KFVS) - Tyson Foods, Inc. of Sedalia, Missouri is recalling around 36,420 pounds of chicken nugget products.
The product may be contaminated with rubber or other materials.
According to the USDA, The panko chicken nugget items were produced on Nov. 26, 2018:
- 5-lb. plastic packages of “Tyson WHITE MEAT PANKO CHICKEN NUGGETS” with a “BEST IF USED BY” date of “NOV 26 2019,” case code “3308SDL03” and time stamps 23:00 through 01:59 (inclusive).
The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-13556” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.
The product should be thrown away or returned to the store.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Tyson Consumer Relations at 1-888-747-7611.
