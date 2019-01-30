Water service temporarily unavailable for 234 homes at neighborhood in Dorchester County

DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Water service for 234 homes at a mobile home park in Dorchester County will be temporarily unavailable.
Officials with Dorchester County Government said at 3:45 p.m. crews with the Dorchester County Water and Sewer Department temporarily turned off water service to half of the Gables of Charleston, formerly Saddlebrook, near Ashley Phosphate Road and Patriot Boulevard for an emergency repair to the system.
“The water must be turned off to the area to repair a broken valve that was discovered during a routine inspection,” county officials said."The water will remain off for approximately 4 hours while the repair is made."
According to county officials, when the water supply is restored, customers are advised to boil their water vigorously for at least one full minute before drinking or cooking.
“Also, any ice made from water which has not been boiled should not be used for drinking purposes,” county officials said."Notification will be given as soon as the boil water advisory has been lifted."
