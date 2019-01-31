All westbound lanes on Don Holt Bridge reopened following vehicle fire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - All westbound lanes on the Don Holt Bridge have been reopened following a vehicle fire.
The fire was reported at 12:35 p.m. Thursday, according to Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch.
First responders arrived to put out the fire, and blocked all westbound traffic.
At 1:25 p.m., the far left westbound lane reopened as a tow truck worked to removed the burned vehicle.
There was no immediate word on whether anyone was injured in the incident.
