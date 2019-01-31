Another railroad crossing to close Thursday, but time still not clear

LADSON, SC (WCSC) - Work to replace more than 14 miles of railroad track between Charleston and Summerville continues Thursday in Ladson.
The railroad crossing at Black Bottom Road near Ladson Road is set to close on Thursday, but officials have not yet provided a start time for construction.
On Wednesday, the railroad crossing at Ashley Phosphate Road at South Rail Road opened shortly after 7 p.m., some four hours after it was scheduled to reopen. The delay, Norfolk Southern officials said, was caused by the need for a train to ride over the new rail.
The rail replacement project will continue into next week.
