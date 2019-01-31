Besse Burns Former Team In Overtime For Stingrays Win

Besse, a former member of the Admirals, was aided by Andrew Cherniwchan, who won the opening face-off of overtime to himself before using a quick pass set the Plymouth, Minn. native free for the finish. Forward Matt Pohlkamp also had a big night for South Carolina, scoring twice in the win for his first multi-goal game of the season. Cherniwchan also finished the game with two assists in the contest, while goaltender Parker Milner got the start and made 27 saves to earn the victory.