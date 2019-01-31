Besse Burns Former Team In Overtime For Stingrays Win

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays (24-17-2-0) needed just six seconds of overtime for Grant Besse to convert on a breakaway chance and put his team past the Norfolk Admirals (17-21-3-3) by a score of 4-3 on Wednesday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
Besse, a former member of the Admirals, was aided by Andrew Cherniwchan, who won the opening face-off of overtime to himself before using a quick pass set the Plymouth, Minn. native free for the finish. Forward Matt Pohlkamp also had a big night for South Carolina, scoring twice in the win for his first multi-goal game of the season. Cherniwchan also finished the game with two assists in the contest, while goaltender Parker Milner got the start and made 27 saves to earn the victory.
The Stingrays have now won three games in a row and four of their last five, moving in to sole possession of second place in the ECHL’s South Division with 50 points in the standings.
Tim Harrison got SC on the board first with his fifth goal of the season at 1:14 of the first period when he one-timed a pass by defenseman Kevin McKernan past Norfolk netminder Merrick Madsen. Forward Patrick Gaul earned the second assist on the play.
Norfolk evened the game up at 1-1 just 2:32 later when Chris Crane scored his 13th tally of the season at 3:46.
Pohlkamp scored his first of the night at 14:25 of the opening period to put South Carolina back in front by a 2-1 score, driving a shot past Madsen during a 4-on-4 situation with assists from defensemen Vinny Muto and Tim Davison.
Once again the Rays couldn’t keep the Admirals down for long as Kelly Klima tied the game up at 2-2 with a goal at 17:11 of the first.
After Luke Nogard was given an interference penalty for colliding with SC goaltender Parker Milner, the Stingrays cashed in on the power play when Pohlkamp struck for his second goal of the game at 14:35 of the second off a pass by Cherniwchan to put South Carolina on top 3-2.
Norfolk tied the game up at 3-3 in the third period when forward Ben Duffy beat Milner with a wrist shot at 5:48. The two teams continued trading chances in the third, but neither squad was able to find another goal during regulation.
Besse put the game away just six seconds into the extra session with his 17th tally of the season.
South Carolina outshot Norfolk 36-30 in the contest and scored the only power play goal of the game when Pohlkamp netted his second during the middle period. The Rays finished 1-for-3 on the man-advantage while Norfolk ended at 0-for-2. Madsen stopped 32 shots in a losing effort for the Admirals.
The Stingrays now head west for two games on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks this weekend. Friday night's contest begins at 8:05 p.m. ET. South Carolina returns to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, February 15 for their first matchup ever with the Newfoundland Growlers at 7:05 p.m.