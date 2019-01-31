Buccaneers announce 2019 football schedule

“There are a lot of first-time opponents, along with some familiar foes, and followed up by a tough Big South schedule,” Denson continued. “Our goal week-in and week-out will be to give a God-honoring effort while having a God-honoring attitude. It is going to be one heck of a ride, so I'm asking the entire CSU family to buckle up, hold on tight, to show up, and show out every week because it is going to be a fun one."