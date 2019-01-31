Bulldogs Announce 2019 Football Scheduule

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Four games against teams that qualified for the FCS playoffs last season, along with a game against bowl qualifier Georgia Tech, highlight The Citadel football’s 12-game, 2019 schedule that was released Wednesday.
The Bulldogs will open the season with four-straight non-conference games. They open the season against a pair of playoff teams from the Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) in Towson and Elon. The Bulldogs will host the Tigers on Aug. 31 before traveling to face the Phoenix on Sept. 7.
The Citadel takes a trip to Atlanta in week three as they face FBS foe Georgia Tech on Sept. 14. The Yellow Jackets went 7-6 in 2018 and played Minnesota in the Quick Lane Bowl.
The Bulldogs return to Johnson Hagood Stadium on Sept. 21 for a Lowcountry showdown with Charleston Southern. The two teams met in the final game of the 2018 season with The Citadel coming away with a 43-14 victory.
The Southern Conference portion of the schedule opens on the road in the final weekend of September with a trip to Samford.
The month of October features home games against VMI (Oct. 5), Western Carolina (Oct. 12) and Mercer (Oct. 26). The game against the Keydets will be Parents’ Day, while the contest against the Bears will be Homecoming. The Citadel’s lone road contest during the month is Oct. 19 at Furman.
The Bulldogs open the month of November on the road at ETSU (Nov. 2). Following an open weekend, The Citadel hits the road to face Chattanooga (Nov. 16) before closing out the regular season Nov. 23 against Wofford.
Season tickets for the 2019 season will go on sale Feb. 4.
For more information on The Citadel football program, please visit CitadelSports.com or follow @CitadelFootball on Twitter.
2019 Football Schedule
Aug. 31 Towson
Sept. 7 at Elon
Sept. 14 at Georgia Tech
Sept. 21 Charleston Southern
Sept. 28 at Samford*
Oct. 5 VMI* (Parents’ Day)
Oct. 12 Western Carolina*
Oct. 19 at Furman*
Oct. 26 Mercer* (Homecoming)
Nov. 2 at ETSU*
Nov. 16 at Chattanooga*
Nov. 23 Wofford*