Fire chief: 5 escape Ravenel house fire

RAVENEL, SC (WCSC) - The Red Cross is assisting a Ravenel family whose home was destroyed by fire Thursday morning.
Five adults inside the home all made it out of the home safely, according to St. Paul’s Fire Chief Larry Garvin.
He said the home was fully involved when crews arrived on the scene.
Shortly before noon, Garvin said the fire was out thanks to what he called an “outstanding job by firefighters." They were monitoring steam in some areas.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.