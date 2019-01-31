Fire crews respond to fire at Lowcountry storage building

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Fire crews responded to a fire at a lowcountry storage building on Thursday morning that left one person displaced.
North Charleston Fire Department, Charleston Fire Department and St, Andrews Fire Department responded to a fire on Macon Avenue around 10 a.m., according to North Charleston’s fire and life safety educator, Laura Kondor.
Kondor also says that one person is displaced as result of the fire but no one is injured.
The fire started on a car but spread to a trailer and a shed, firefighters say.
Investigators are on the scene to determine cause of the fire.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
