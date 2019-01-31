Keeling’s game-winner propels Buccaneers past Presbyterian, 85-84

"That is a really good team, a well-coached team with a lot of pieces. This is a really good win for us because of the quality of the opponent. It was a tale of two halves. We couldn't solve the riddle in the first half. It was a real challenge. We had to be within shouting distance at the half. We were able to do that. We were barely there, had to shout a long way, but we were close enough." – Head Coach Barclay Radebaugh on the win over Presbyterian.