Man named as suspect in 8 Summerville business burglaries arrested

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - Summerville Police say a man they identified as a suspect in in a string of business burglaries through DNA evidence was arrested Thursday morning.
Robert Solomon was arrested at approximately 5:07 a.m. at his home, according to Summerville Police Lt. Thomas Peterson.
On Tuesday, investigators released photos of Solomon, who they say burglarized eight separate businesses in the Summerville area.
Separate warrants say Solomon stole $400 from La Hacienda on North Main Street on Dec. 9, 2018 and $3.50 from the Ultra tan in the 200 block of Berkeley Circle, On Dec, 11, he took $400 from the Crust Pizza in the 1000 block of North Main Street, a warrant stated. On Dec. 17 he took $500 from the Tidal Wave Auto Spa in the 200 block of Grandview Drive, according to a warrant.
He then stole $200 from the Kickin Chickin in the 800 block of North Main Street on Dec. 24, $1,000 from the Summerville Burrito Company on Dec. 23, $100 from the Lowcountry Uniforms in the 300 block of East 5th street on Jan. 17, and $300 from the Boxcar Betty’s in the 100 block of Holiday Drive on Jan. 14, warrants stated.
Police found blood samples at some of the scenes which they ran through a DNA identification system and it came back to Solomon, affidavits state.
