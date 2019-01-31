VIDEO: N. Charleston mayor blasts Norfolk Southern for traffic delays during rail work

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - North Charleston Mayor Keith Summey posted a Facebook video Thursday morning complaining about the timing of railroad crossing work by Norfolk Southern Wednesday that caused a major thoroughfare to be closed for most of the day.
In the video, titled “Where’s the Respect?” and posted on the North Charleston Facebook page, Summey appears to be standing on railroad tracks.
“I want to tell you I couldn’t be more upset about Norfolk Southern’s attitude to the people of the greater Charleston area,” he says while appearing to stand on railroad tracks.
The video was posted shortly before 10 a.m. and called into question the timing of rail repairs on Wednesday involving the replacement of rail at the Ashley Phosphate railroad crossing. That work kept the road shut down most of the day and more than four hours longer than originally planned.
“They only work certain hours, they say, they can’t come out and do a repair at night because it doesn’t meet their criteria,” Summey says. “What about the criteria of the people who couldn’t get to work on time? The nurses that had to stay overtime at the hospitals overtime until the other nurses could arrive? How about the school teachers that couldn’t get to work to educate our kids? They don’t care. That’s wrong.”
Summey points out the state’s highway department does not shut down roads in the middle of the day, but rather does roadwork overnight.
“Listen,” he says in a final barb at the railway company, “how about being a citizen of our community instead of someone who thinks they can ‘run it on a rail’ and run over us?”
The railroad crossing at Ashley Phosphate Road and South Rail Road was closed at 5:30 a.m. Wednesday as part of a 14.4 mile rail replacement program Norfolk Southern is conducting between Charleston and Summerville. Norfolk Southern told North Charleston Police they expected to have the roadway reopened by 3 p.m.
But 3 p.m. came and went and the roadway did not reopen. After 4 p.m., Norfolk Southern sent word the roadway would reopen by 5 p.m., then after 5 p.m. and then after 7 p.m.
Crews cleared the area and allowed traffic through shortly after 7 p.m.
Railroad officials explained the initial delay past 3 p.m. was because they needed to run a train over the newly-installed track, which took extra time.
North Charleston spokesman Ryan Johnson said the city received notification earlier Wednesday that stated the crossing would reopen by 5 p.m., not after. According to Johnson, while Norfolk Southern says its policy is to alert local cities regarding crossing closures in advance and try their best to stick to the schedule, The City of North Charleston was never alerted about the pending work by Norfolk Southern. The city found out about the plans from the SCDOT and when crews posted detour signs, he said.
Norfolk Southern has not yet responded to a request for comment on Summey’s video.
