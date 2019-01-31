Police: Woman who falsely reported sexual assault facing charge

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant Police say they have charged a woman who claimed to have been the victim of a 2017 sexual assault.
Susan Johnson is charged with filing a false police report, according to Mount Pleasant Police Inspector Chip Googe.
Police say that on August 28, 2018, Johnson reported a sexual assault she claimed happened on August 21, 2017.
Googe said detectives uncovered inconsistencies in Johnson’s story during their investigation and obtained evidence indicating the allegations were untrue.
Johnson was being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center after a judge set bond at $10,000, jail records state.
