Proposed law would require pit bull owners to pay $500 to register their dogs

"At our shelter and shelters across the state, we are just overwhelmed," said Joe Elmore, the CEO of the Charleston Animal Society. "This is January...what should be the slowest time of year and we are overcrowded with dogs right now, and most of those dogs are pit-bull types of dogs. We've got to clamp down on this breeding, and if someone doesn't want to alter or spay or neuter their pit bull type of dog, then pay the registration fee to help offset animal shelters having to deal with the massive influx of these animals. They are wonderful dogs. There are just far far too many of them."