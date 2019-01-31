Proposed law would require pit bull owners to pay $500 to register their dogs

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A proposed bill could require you to pay to register your pit bull type dog.
The CEO of the Charleston Animal Society says the bill could help address the overabundance of these kinds of dogs at shelters across the state.
The bill describes these kinds of dogs "as the most desired breed for dogfighting" and says they are dying at a higher rate in shelters than any other breed of dog in our state.
Those close to the issue say the bill is less about the breed, but more about controlling the breeding of this kind of dog.
"At our shelter and shelters across the state, we are just overwhelmed," said Joe Elmore, the CEO of the Charleston Animal Society. "This is January...what should be the slowest time of year and we are overcrowded with dogs right now, and most of those dogs are pit-bull types of dogs. We've got to clamp down on this breeding, and if someone doesn't want to alter or spay or neuter their pit bull type of dog, then pay the registration fee to help offset animal shelters having to deal with the massive influx of these animals. They are wonderful dogs. There are just far far too many of them."
The bill has been referred the committee on Agriculture, Natural Resources and Environmental Affairs.
If an owner violates the proposed law, they could be found guilty of a misdemeanor and be fined $1,000 and/or spend up to a year in jail.
Charleston Animal Society is offering half price adoptions for adult dogs through Sunday.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.