Report: Conway mom overdoses, crashes with baby in car

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A woman was arrested after police say she overdosed on heroin, had a seizure and crashed her vehicle with her 1-year-old child in the backseat.
At around 1:40 p.m. Monday, police responded to a traffic crash at Plantation Circle and Long Avenue Extension and spoke to the driver of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Hannah Caroline Holmes, according to an Horry County police report. Holmes reportedly told police she injected heroin earlier in the afternoon before leaving her home with her child and drove to a Conway gas station. While driving back to her house, Holmes told police she fell asleep at the wheel, according to the report.
Police say Holmes ran off the road and crashed into a brick column near the intersection. Holmes and the infant were then transported to Conway Medical Center. The infant, who was not injured in the incident, was placed in the custody of another family member at the hospital, the report states.
Jail records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center show Holmes was released on $1,392 bond Tuesday afternoon.
