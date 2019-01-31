REPORT: Walterboro nursing home fined $15,000 a day for failing to comply with Medicare, Medicaid guidelines

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -A Walterboro nursing home is being fined thousands of dollars a day for failing to comply with Medicare and Medicaid guidelines.
The Veterans Victory House was hit with the financial penalties after investigators with the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control made visits to the nursing home.
Surveys were conducted in Dec. 2018 and January of this year.
The infractions and fines against Veterans Victory House are in a report by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
Live 5 News requested the report after we learned about the investigation at the nursing home.
According to the document, the Veterans Victory House was not in what is called substantial compliance with the Medicare and Medicaid guidelines.
The agency also found something called actual harm at the nursing home.
Charleston attorney, Matt Yelverton, who has been involved in cases against nursing homes says that’s a very serious violation.
Yelverton says it means that investigators determined a resident actually was harmed at Veterans Victory House.
According to the documents, the nursing home is being fined $15,000 a day and $515 a day until the facility comes into compliance.
Yelverton says he has never seen a fine that high for the violations that were found.
The report also says Veterans Victory House will not be paid any Medicare or Medicaid claims for newly admitted residents.
The Feds are giving the facility until Jun. 14 to comply with the guidelines or face the total loss of Medicare and Medicaid funding.
We reached out to Veterans Victory House for a response and are still waiting to hear back.
