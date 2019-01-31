SCHP: At least one dead following fiery wreck involving fuel tanker off I-95 in Santee

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - At least one person is dead following a fiery wreck involving a fuel tanker off I-95 in Santee, according to the Highway Patrol.
Authorities say the incident happened on US 301 at I-95.
US 301 is currently closed as crews work the scene.
SCDOT officials said the fire and fuel are contained and there is no impact to the interstate or the US 301 bridge.
Traffic on US 301 is being re-rerouted, and traffic on I-95 on is flowing normally, according to SCDOT.
A call for the fire came in at 2:32 p.m.
Celeste Shelley took pictures of the incident and said an 18-wheeler exploded.
