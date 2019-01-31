Significant warm up on the way to the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Cold weather only has about 24 hours left to hang out in South Carolina before warmer weather takes over for the rest of the week. Under a mostly sunny sky today, highs will only reach the low 50s. The average high temperature this time of the year is near 60°. We’ll have one more cold morning, Friday morning, with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 30s. Highs tomorrow will be noticeably warmer than today with most of you in the low to mid 60s. The warmer temperatures are going to stick around with 60s this weekend and 70s on the way for next week. Computer models continue to show lots of uncertainty over the potential for rain in the Sunday through next Wednesday time frame. At this point, we’re including the chance of a few showers on Super Bowl Sunday but remember this forecast could change significantly(wetter or drier) as we get closer.