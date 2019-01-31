SLED agents arrest Lowcountry teen accused of sexual assault at party

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division have arrested a Lowcountry teen accused of sexually assaulting a victim at a party.
Agents arrested a 16-year-old Orangeburg teenager in connection with an incident that happened last year in Bamberg.
The teenager was charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with aggravated force.
The Bamberg County Sheriff’s Office requested SLED to investigate the case.
Court records state on Oct. 7, 2018 around midnight, the teen sexually assaulted someone by using force without the victim’s consent.
Investigators say the victim had injuries to their body.
An affidavit states that through an investigation by SLED, and through witness statements and identification, the suspect was identified.
