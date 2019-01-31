Stricter distracted driving laws could be coming to South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -– A crackdown on distracted driving could be on the way for South Carolina motorists.
The State House is considering a bill that would ban cell phone use while driving.
The current distracted driving law prohibits texting while driving, but this new bill would make it illegal to hold a cell phone for any reason besides using a single button to start or end a phone call.
If passed, the law would also prevent drivers from reaching for a cell phone if it would cause the driver to unbuckle their seatbelt or leave their seated position.
The law would not apply to drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.
Under the proposed law, drivers would still be able to use hands-free devices or GPS apps on the phone.
Some lawmakers and law enforcement officers have complained that the current South Carolina ban is too weak.
According to the current law, writing a ticket for texting while driving has to be part of a secondary offense, meaning police have to pull over a driver for another violation.
Drivers also have to admit guilt to texting while driving, which some critics say lets people easily avoid being cited for distracted driving.
Similar laws have been passed in several other states, including Georgia’s recent hands-free legislation, which took effect on July 1, 2018.
Any driver who is caught violating the law would have to pay $200, if the bill moves forward.
The bill has been approved by a House subcommittee and sent to the House Education and Public Works Committee.
