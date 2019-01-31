Time’s almost up to have your voice heard on 2 Charleston Co. road work projects

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two road work projects will be underway soon in Charleston County, and Thursday is the public’s last day to comment on them.
The first is designed to improve the intersection where Sam Rittenberg Boulevard, SC 7 meets Old Towne Road, SC 171. It’s a project that’s been fourteen years in the making. The biggest concern there is with an alternate merge which some have nicknamed the “suicide merge.” There are four plans on the table ranging in price from $8 to $13 million.
The other involves the widening of Glenn McConnell Boulevard. Right now, Glenn McConnell has two lanes going in each direction. This project would add one more lane to each side for a grand total of six lanes. The goal of this project is to reduce traffic. It would also add a 10-foot-wide walking and biking path. It is expected to cost $25 million.
While some are excited for the road widening project, others are concerned it might contribute more to flooding in nearby neighborhoods.
If you’re interested in looking at the plans and commenting, click here.
For both projects, construction is expected to start in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.