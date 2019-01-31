Two detained after stolen car catches fire after striking parked cars in Park Circle

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Two people have been detained after a stolen car caught fire after striking parked cars in the Park Circle area.
According to North Charleston police, shortly before 6 p.m., officers attempted a traffic stop on the driver of a stolen vehicle in the area of Dorchester Road and Meeting Street.
Police say the driver failed to stop and led officers on a pursuit that ended when the driver struck several parked cars on O’Hear Avenue.
The vehicle then caught fire.
The driver and passenger have been detained.
