Videos: Deputies find grocery bag filled with cocaine following car and foot chase

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities have released videos showing a car and foot chase in which deputies recovered a grocery bag filled with cocaine in Georgetown County.
It happened on the night of Jan. 20 when a deputy stopped 42-year-old Anthony Reuben Brezill after the deputy noticed Brezill’s car had a headlight out.
A report states the deputy discovered that Brezill’s license was suspended and he also had warrants for failing to pay a traffic ticket.
When another deputy arrived, Brezill decided to drive away and reached 110 mph on South Island Road before turning onto White Hall Road, then South Fraser and onto Halsey Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.
Brezill then stopped in the 100 block of Halsey Avenue and ran through the woods before deputies caught him, the report stated.
Nearby, deputies found a grocery bag with five bags of a white rock like substance and $415 on Brezill, authorities said.
Brezill was charged with trafficking cocaine and failure to stop for blue lights.
According to the authorities, Brezill had a prior conviction for cocaine trafficking in 2011.
