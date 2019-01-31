Woman charged with falsely accusing ‘Southern Charm’ star of sexual assault

MOUNT PLEASANT, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have charged a woman with falsely accusing a “Southern Charm” star of sexual assault.
Officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department charged Susan Johnson with filing a false police report in which she accused J.D. Madison of sexually assaulting her. Madison was never charged in the incident.
Inspector Chip Googe with Mount Pleasant police said detectives uncovered inconsistencies in Johnson’s story during their investigation and obtained evidence indicating the allegations were untrue.
Johnson claimed she was assaulted on Aug. 21, 2017. She reported it on Aug. 28, 2018
Johnson initially told investigators that she was sexually assaulted the night of the solar eclipse.
She claimed that Madison intentionally broke a glass, and when she went to clean it up, Madison and his friend slipped a drug in her drink.
According to a police report, Johnson said she did not remember anything from that point until she was at a restaurant and not “feeling right” and felt that she had been drugged. Johnson said she then remembered waking up in a guest bedroom where Madison “forcibly” raped her.
Johnson was being held at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center after a judge set bond at $10,000, jail records state.
She has since been released.
