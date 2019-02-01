Berkeley County is hopeful for a solution to a landfill odor will be found soon

MONCKS CORNER, SC (WCSC) -Berkeley County Water and Sanitation are still looking for ways to reduce and eliminate the mysterious odor in Moncks Corner.
Now the county is asking residents to call BCWS when they smell an odor near the landfill.
BCWS officials say the calls detailing the date, time ,location and nature of smell will help them identify a solution to the odor. They added, crews are continuing to explore all options to reduce the odor in the area.
BCWS says they have been implementing the following to help reduce and eliminate the smell:
- The County has increased the coverage over the landfill with more dirt and Posi-Shell. Posi-Shell is a hardening material that encapsulates odor.
- The County has ordered a larger carbon scrubber for the landfill that will control the odor that comes off leachate. Leachate is the water, often created through precipitation, that has percolated through any permeable material.
- The County has placed six monitors around the area to capture locations where Hydrogen Sulfide is detected. The monitors have been placed inside the landfill, along the perimeter of the landfill and inside the Foxbank neighborhood.
- Along with monitors, BCWS employees are walking the Foxbank neighborhood in the mornings, while wearing a meter.
- The County is in the process of installing a berm that will divert stormwater runoff during rainfall events.
- The County has reduced the size of the daily working face. This is the area where Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) is kept. By keeping the area small, it limits MSW’s exposure to air.
- Crews are maximizing the withdrawal of landfill gas.
- The County received a report from BCWS consultants, per DHEC requirements. The report has been sent to DHEC to be reviewed to see what alternatives can be explored.
If an odor is noticed, residents should call BCWS at (843) 719-2386
