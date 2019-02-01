2 charged after deputies find drugs, guns during traffic stop

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Two people are facing charges after deputies found drugs and guns inside their car during a traffic stop Wednesday night, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
A deputy on patrol in the 1500 block of North Main Street in Summerville stopped a black 2003 Chevy SUV for defective lights and an expired 45-day tag. When the deputy approached the SUV, he saw a handgun in the rear pocket of the driver’s seat.
The driver, 26-year-old Emily Jennings, told the deputy she had a concealed weapons permit but didn’t say anything about the gun in the vehicle, according to Drayton. Se then admitted to a second gun in the SUV that was in the console attached to the roof, Drayton said.
A search of the SUV found a third handgun tucked under a dashboard area on the passenger’s side. Deputies also found 0.4 grams of meth in a bag belonging to Jennings and 0.2 grams of meth when they searched her body, according to Drayton.
Jennings was charged with possession of meth while passenger Stanley Zisset, 28, was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.