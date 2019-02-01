Cold retreats, a few showers move in for the weekend

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The recent cold snap across the Lowcountry is now over! Sunshine will send temperatures into the low 60s this afternoon with no more freezing mornings on the way anytime soon. A weak disturbance riding along the northern Gulf coast will likely increase the clouds for the weekend and bring the chance of a few showers. Clouds will increase overnight and scattered showers will pass through during the day on Saturday. Depending on the speed of this disturbance, a few showers may last into Sunday as well. High temperatures this weekend will be in the middle 60s. Even warmer weather is on the way next week as the rain chance goes back down. Expect high temperatures in the 70s Monday – Friday.