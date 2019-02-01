Cuthbertson, Jones lead Coastal Carolina to 4th straight win

The Chanticleers, who led throughout, took a 46-35 advantage into the half. Coastal Carolina opened the second half with a 15-6 run, capped by Cuthbertson’s 3-pointer to go up 61-41. The Warhawks answered with three unanswered 3s to close to 61-50 with 12:18 remaining. ULM closed to 65-57 after Daishon Smith, who finished with 21 points and four steals, drained his fourth trey of the game.