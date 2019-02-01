Deputies capture couple accused of shoplifting $3k worth of jewelry from Lowcountry Walmart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have announced that a couple accused of shoplifting $3,000 worth of jewelry from a Lowcountry Walmart has been captured.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced Thursday night that Jennifer Schwartz Parker, 36, of Ladson and 35-year-old Floyd Wesley Craven of Erhardt were taken into custody by deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office.
“They will be brought to Orangeburg County as soon as they have been processed in York County for potential crimes in that jurisdiction,” Ravenell said.
According to investigators, the two were caught on security video entering the Orangeburg Walmart the day after Christmas.
A report states video surveillance showed the couple in the jewelry area of the store where the man forced open a display and was seen placing items into the woman’s purse.
Agencies around the Lowcountry are investigating similar incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.
