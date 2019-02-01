Deputies charge man in string of Goose Creek burglaries

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies have charged a man with another burglary after he was already in jail for the same crime, according to Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
Luis Fernando Moreno-Torres, 17, was already in the Hill-Finklea Detention Center for charges related to other burglaries in Goose Creek, but his new warrant is connected to a December 2018 burglary when Christmas presents were stolen, Drayton said.
On Dec. 19, deputies say Moreno-Torres entered a house and rummaged through it and took the presents. The victim and her son came home a short time later and noticed items were gone and multiple points of forced entry, Drayton said.
The Berkeley County forensics unit processed the burglary scene, which led to Moreno-Torres being identified as the suspect. While waiting for the positive identification of Moreno-Torres, he was arrested for other burglaries in Goose Creek.
His charges include driving under suspension, disregarding a stop sign, failure to register a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, two charges of first degree burglary and three charges of second-degree burglary.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.