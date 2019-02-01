Deputies looking for suspect, SUV involved in Charleston Co. hit-and-run

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston County deputies are looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect and SUV involved in a hit-and-run in November 2018.
The hit-and-run happened on Nov. 28, around 3:20 p.m. in the parking lot of the Hwy 78 Discount Market in the 10000 block of Hwy 78. The victim was driving a 2012 Mercedes 4s and was hit in the right rear quarter panel by an older model red Ford Explorer, according to sheriff’s office spokesman Roger Antonio.
Anyone who knows something about the case can provide information anonymously to Crimestoppers of the Lowcountry. A tip could earn a cash reward of up to $1,000 if it leads to the arrest of the person responsible.
Phone tips can be called in at 843-554-1111 or statewide at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
