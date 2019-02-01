Deputies seek to identify women after stolen credit cards used in $2,000 shopping spree

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators are asking the public’s help to identify two women after stolen credit cards were used in a $2,000 shopping spree in Orangeburg County.
The investigation began when an Orangeburg man called 911 on Jan. 19 after discovering his wallet had been taken from his car which was parked at a St. Matthews Road business.
The victim said when he returned to his car he discovered the inside seemed to have been rummaged through yet nothing appeared missing.
He later discovered that his wallet was missing and new charges were appearing on his credit cards.
The sheriff’s office says the stolen credit cards were used to make more than $2,000 in purchases at Walmart in Orangeburg as well as gas stations and other locations.
“Walmart store video provided to OCSO investigators depicts two women exiting the North Road business who are wanted for questioning in the case,” OCSO officials said.
If you have any information you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
