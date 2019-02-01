Doctors warn cold weather can exacerbate heart conditions

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - February is the start of Heart Health Month and doctors across the Lowcountry want you to be educated on matters of the heart.
For many people, cold weather is more than just unpleasant to stand in. Colder temps may also make heart conditions worse.
Since the daylight hours are shorter, cortisol levels in the heart are lower, and that could mean higher risk for heart attack.
Doctors say during the colder seasons people tend to gain weight, eat more, drink more and smoke more. All of those things can increase your risk for heart disease and heart attack.
In the mornings, our blood pressure is naturally elevated and adding coffee and nicotine before you walk out the door can have negative effects especially for people with preexisting conditions. The colder temperatures causes arteries to restrict.
“Much like your car, if you’re stepping on the gas it needs more gas to get the engine running harder. If there’s any blockages of the arteries that give blood to the heart and the hearts having to work Harder you could have a heart attack,” says Dr. Karen Gersch, a Cardiothoracic Surgeon at Trident Medical.
If you are doing outside work in the morning Dr. Gersch recommends taking breaks every 15 minutes.
