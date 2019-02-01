Former Dutch Fork High School Assistant Principal, teacher face several charges including drug use, soliciting minors

We were deeply disturbed to learn of the arrests today of these former employees. Like law enforcement, we do not tolerate this type of conduct and make the safety of our students our first priority. We regret that the actions of a few district employees have the potential to erode the trust we have worked so hard to build with our parents and community. Mr. White and Mr. Duncan are no longer employed in our district. We encourage anyone with information on this case to immediately contact law enforcement. We appreciate the work of police and are cooperating fully with their investigation.

District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties