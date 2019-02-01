Hill’s Pet Nutrition recalls canned dog food for excessive vitamin D

(Gray News) – Hill’s Pet Nutrition announced a recall of many of its canned dog food products because they could contain elevated levels of vitamin D.
In the Thursday announcement, the company said the affected canned dog foods “were distributed through retail pet stores and veterinary clinics nationwide,” and that “no dry foods, cat foods, or treats were affected.”
A full list of the canned dog food being recalled can be found HERE.
The company said customers who purchased the recalled dog food should immediately stop feeding it to their dogs and dispose of it. Customers can also contact the company to have the discarded products replaced for free.
Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, but excessive amounts of it could lead to serious health issues including renal dysfunction. Dogs who ingest too much vitamin D may exhibit these symptoms: vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.
The company urges customers whose dogs exhibit such symptoms to call their veterinarian.
Hill’s said they learned about the potentially elevated levels of vitamin D in some of their canned dog foods after they received a complaint in the U.S. about a dog showing signs of elevated vitamin D levels.
“Our investigation confirmed elevated levels of vitamin D due to a supplier error,” the company said in the announcement. “Hill’s has identified and isolated the error and, to prevent this from happening again, we have required our supplier to implement additional quality testing prior to their release of ingredients.”
Hill’s is also adding their own “further testing of incoming ingredients.”
Customers can call the company at 1-800-445-5777, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. CT, Monday-Friday, email them at contactus@hillspet.com, and visit the website.
