Khris Middleton Selected to 2019 NBA All-Star Game

In his seventh season, Middleton, Porter-Gaud alum, is averaging 17.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game (both the second-highest averages on the Bucks) in addition to 4.2 assists and 1.1 steals per contest, helping the Bucks to an NBA-best record of 36-13. He’s tallied 16 20-point games this season and is one of only five players in the Eastern Conference averaging at least 17.0 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game this season.